Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) versus First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Financial Analysis

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Chemung Financial has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Chemung Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $636.07 million 7.10 $198.98 million $1.40 22.60 Chemung Financial $137.62 million 1.50 $25.00 million $5.28 8.30

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 31.28% 15.00% 1.55% Chemung Financial 18.17% 13.23% 0.86%

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Chemung Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans; and interest rate swaps, letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides annuities, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

