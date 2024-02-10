Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Chegg to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.