Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

