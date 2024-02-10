Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $121,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.83 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

