Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $129.75 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $129,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $514,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

