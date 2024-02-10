Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $127,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $329.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,488.09, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.60 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.14.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.61.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

