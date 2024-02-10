Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,419 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Keysight Technologies worth $120,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.