ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

