Catalent’s (CTLT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

