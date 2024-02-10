Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Catalent Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 3,815,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

