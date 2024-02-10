Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.29.

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 106,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

