Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 112 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.90. The firm has a market cap of $370.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

