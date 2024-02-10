Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.