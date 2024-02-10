Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.18. 280,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,879. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.31 and a 1-year high of $283.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.18 and a 200-day moving average of $245.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

