Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 3,342,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,849. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

