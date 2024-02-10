Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 137.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.65. 2,628,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $504.07. The firm has a market cap of $389.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.