Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Newmont by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Newmont by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.76.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $32.79. 10,676,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.