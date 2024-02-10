Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.62.

VRTX stock opened at $422.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

