Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,169 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $58,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

