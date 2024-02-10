Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 24,300 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $65,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 10.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 877,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 86,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 272.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

