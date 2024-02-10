Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 193,740 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,740 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Xcel Energy worth $63,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XEL opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

