Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $71.04 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.31% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $71,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 796,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $46.62 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

