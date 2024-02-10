Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $48.22 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $48,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,442,000 after buying an additional 1,814,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,895,000 after buying an additional 1,807,061 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.