Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $44.50 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 246.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 146.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $317.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

