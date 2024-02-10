Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $42,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,874.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 76,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

