Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $63,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $240.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.65. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

