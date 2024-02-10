Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.07, reports. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of C$389.14 million for the quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.69. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.72. The firm has a market cap of C$825.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

Separately, TD Securities raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

