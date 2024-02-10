Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Price Target to GBX 220

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of LON BKS opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.67 million, a PE ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.15. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.42 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($1.94).
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
