Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Price Target to GBX 220

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of LON BKS opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.67 million, a PE ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.15. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.42 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($1.94).

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

