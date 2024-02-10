Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,452,000 after buying an additional 924,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

