Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cameco by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 713,888 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,046 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,861,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

