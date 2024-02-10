Burney Co. Sells 610 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.
Lithia Motors stock opened at $303.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
