Burney Co. Sells 610 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $303.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.40.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

