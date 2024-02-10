Burney Co. Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 104.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,811,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,052 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 102.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 95.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Copart by 91.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

