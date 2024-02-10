Burney Co. Has $635,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

