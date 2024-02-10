Burney Co. Has $513,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 480,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 62,092 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $38.90.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

