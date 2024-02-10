Burney Co. Has $445,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

