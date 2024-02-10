BTIG Research Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,326.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,080.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 36 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

