BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,015,196 shares of company stock worth $103,562,243. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after buying an additional 492,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,471,000 after buying an additional 545,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

