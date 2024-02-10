Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.17

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.17 and last traded at $80.12, with a volume of 764467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 187,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,322 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $9,265,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 290,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

