Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BN opened at C$54.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,831.33 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield has a 12-month low of C$38.92 and a 12-month high of C$55.30.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 4.2980132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

