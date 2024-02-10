Brokers Set Expectations for Aura Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aura Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.
Shares of TSE:ORA opened at C$8.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The company has a market cap of C$623.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.09 and a 52 week high of C$11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.14.
In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. Insiders own 53.63% of the company’s stock.
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.
