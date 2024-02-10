Brokers Set Expectations for Aura Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aura Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ORA opened at C$8.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The company has a market cap of C$623.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.09 and a 52 week high of C$11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.14.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is 91.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. Insiders own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.