Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.72.
Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.