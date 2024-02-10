Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.72.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.