Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target at $6,032.50

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

RBGLY stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

(Get Free Report

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.