Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $39.10

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

