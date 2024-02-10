Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,292.79

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,292.79 and last traded at $1,292.56, with a volume of 758307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,257.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $964.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.