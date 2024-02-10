BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LND opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $498.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.86.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

