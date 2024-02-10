Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 641 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,476. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $152.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

