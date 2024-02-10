Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,231. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.02. 2,694,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,677. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

