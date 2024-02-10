Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.84. 6,520,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

