Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $811,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.34. 5,064,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.