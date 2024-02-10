Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. 10,718,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,086. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

